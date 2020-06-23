Twelve years of never missing a day of school

Sara Butch is one of only 38 students who were recognized for having 12 years of perfect attendance.

IRMO, S.C. — A student at the Irmo High School International School of the Arts has never missed a day of school.

Not one.

Tuesday she was recognized by the state for having 12 years of perfect attendance.

Sara Butch recently graduated from Irmo High School International School for the arts in Lexington-Richland School District Five.

She was recognized by State Education Superintendent Molly Spearman for having perfect attendance for 12 years--not missing one day of school.

"It means the world to me to be recognized by the State Department of Education. This was such an honor that will accompany me throughout my whole life as it is a one-time life event," said Butch.

Butch is one of only 38 students who managed to attain this honor this year.

The recent high school graduate says she's didn't realize until towards the end of her senior year of high school that she never missed a day from school.

"It's crazy but I think I was able to achieve the state perfect attendance because of my commitment to education and hard work. Also because I have a great mother and my friendly school environment with the principal and the caring of School District Five are the reasons behind my perfect attendance and the education achievement I have received,"explained Butch.

State Superintendent Molly Spearman said in a statement to the school district, "Twelve years of perfect attendance is an accomplishment that very few seniors in our state achieve. I commend these students for their hard work and dedication and look forward to their future success."

"It means a lot to me obviously because I worked so hard and my love for learning and me being school every day, the more knowledge that I gained and the more successful that I think I will become in my future career because I won't miss a day in my future career so it definitely will help in the future as well."