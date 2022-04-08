Columbia fire crews respond to two-alarm blaze at local apartment complex

This is a developing story.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia-Richland firefighters are on the scene of a major fire at an area apartment complex.

According to spokesperson Mike DeSumma, the blaze is a "two-alarm" fire and is burning at the Columbia Garden Apartments at 4000 Plowden Road off of South Beltline Boulevard. The call came in around 7:40 p.m. and crews found heavy flames already coming from a second floor upon arrival.

It's unclear how many people may be impacted by the fire or may have been displaced as a result. Fire officials said they have not received any reports of injuries.