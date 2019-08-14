COLUMBIA, S.C. — Officers from the City of Columbia Police Department's Organized Crime and Narcotics unit have arrested a man and woman for allegedly trafficking narcotics and illegally possessing weapons.

Antoine Caughman, 33, and Wykita McKenzie, 30, were taken into custody at a home on Crane Creek Church Road by members of the CPD Fugitive Team and the US Marshal's Service Task Force.

Caughman has been charged with 11 counts of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony, trafficking cocaine, possession of MDMA (Ecstacy or Molly), and simple possession of marijuana.

McKenzie is charged with 11 counts of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony, trafficking cocaine, possession of MDMA, and simple possession of marijuana.

During the execution of a search warrant at a Woodridge Drive home on July 18, 2019, officers seized 11 firearms, three of which were reported stolen; more than $7,000 in cash; and more than 700 grams of drugs including cocaine, ecstasy pills, and marijuana.

Columbia Police Department