Lexington, SC (WLTX) - Lexington police are looking for the remaining suspect in connection to several car thefts in the Lexington area.

Three suspects were caught on video going from car to car, opening doors and searching for things to steal in the Woodcreek neighborhood during the early morning hours of June 15. Valuable items were stolen from several unlocked cars.

Timothy Trapp Mcrae, 17, and a juvenile male, 16, have been arrested. Mcrae is currently booked Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on unrelated charges. He has a pending theft from motor vehicle warrant with the Lexington Police Department. The juvenile male is being handled through the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice and the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office in Family Court.

Police are still looking for a third suspect, who is described as being a tall black male in his teens with a thin build.

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

