Columbia, SC (WLTX) — Two men have been arrested and one remains at large in connection to the killing of a Columbia woman on Waverly Street in early October.

Investigators from the Columbia Police Department have arrested Dominic McDaniel, 45, and Casey Hairston, 39, and are searching for Dashawn Muldrow, 17, for their part in a break-in and armed robbery at 2210 Waverly Street (Waverly Place Apartments) on Oct. 5.

A female victim, identified as Cherelle Evans, was shot in the upper body during the incident. Evans died from her injuries in a local hospital on Oct. 13.

During a struggle, a male acquaintance was hit in the head with a firearm and escaped the residence before Evans was shot.

CPD investigators believe that the crime was a targeted act of violence, with at least one of the suspects being acquainted with a victim in the case.

McDaniel has been charged with murder, attempted murder, attempted armed robbery, burglary first degree, criminal conspiracy, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Hairston has been charged with murder, attempted murder, attempted armed robbery, burglary first degree, and criminal conspiracy.

Once captured, Muldrow will be charged with murder, attempted murder, attempted armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and possession of a handgun by a person under the age of 18.

Muldrow should be considered armed and extremely dangerous. Anyone assisting Muldrow hide from CPD could also face charges.

Dashawn Muldrow

Columbia Police Department

Anyone with information about Muldrow's whereabouts should contact CrimeStoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (1-888-274-6372), or text CRIMES (274637) and begin the message with TIPSC, or submit a tip online at www.midlandscrimestoppers.com.

Tips can be anonymous and tips leading to an arrest in the case could be rewarded up to $1,000.

© 2018 WLTX