Two bitten by sharks in Myrtle Beach on Monday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Two people have been bitten by sharks this week in Myrtle Beach.

According to various media reports, Karren Sites of Pittsburgh was in the ocean in waist deep water on Monday August 15, when a shark came up and bit her on her arm. Her grandson was just a few feet away.

Sites grandson saw the whole thing.

She was taken to a local hospital and underwent surgery and received over 100 stiches.

Another person was bitten but no word on their condition

The first attack happened on 75th Avenue North and the second north of 82nd Avenue in Myrtle Beach.

It is not known if both bites were from the same shark.