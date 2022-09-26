Accident on I-77 kills one person

The accident happened Monday afternoon about five miles south of Blythewood.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One person is dead after a two car accident Monday afternoon on I-77.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt the accident happened a little before 4:30pm on I-77 near mm24 about five miles south of the Blythewood exit.

A 2020 Honda SUV was traveling northbound on I-77 and a 2005 Toyota was traveling southbound on I-77 when it crossed the median and struck the other car according to highway patrol.

The driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was uninjured.