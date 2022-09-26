Accident on I-77 kills one person

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One person is dead after a two car accident Monday afternoon on I-77.
According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt the accident happened a little before 4:30pm on I-77 near mm24 about five miles south of the Blythewood exit.
A 2020 Honda SUV was traveling northbound on I-77 and a 2005 Toyota was traveling southbound on I-77 when it crossed the median and struck the other car according to highway patrol.
The driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was uninjured.
The accident remains under investigation.