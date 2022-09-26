x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Accident on I-77 kills one person

The accident happened Monday afternoon about five miles south of Blythewood.
Thinkstock photo

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One person is dead after a two car accident Monday afternoon on I-77.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt the accident happened a little before 4:30pm on I-77 near mm24 about five miles south of the Blythewood exit. 

RELATED: More than $1 million worth of cocaine seized from Florida woman in Ohio

A 2020 Honda SUV was traveling northbound on I-77 and a 2005 Toyota was traveling southbound on I-77 when it crossed the median and struck the other car according to highway patrol. 

RELATED: South Carolina House to vote on six week abortion ban

The driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene.  The other driver was uninjured. 

The accident remains under investigation. 

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

STEM learning for students in Sumter county

Before You Leave, Check This Out