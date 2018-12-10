Columbia, SC (WLTX) - No serious injuries occurred after two cars and an 18-wheeler collided Thursday night.

Columbia police say two cars were traveling on opposite ends near the 7200 block of Garners Ferry Road when one failed to yield.

Those cars collided, causing one to lose control, spin 180 degrees and travel across several lanes of traffic, where it crashed with a tractor trailer. The 18-wheeler was reportedly carrying about 42,000 pounds of non-hazmat aluminum.

At least three people were transported from the "serious" collision, but all were treated for non life-threatening injuries. One driver was issued a citation for failure to yield at left turns

