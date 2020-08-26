A 3-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy playing in a toy car were taken to Seattle's Harborview Medical Center after deputies say an impaired driver struck them.

KENT, Wash. — A man accused of hitting two young children with his car admitted to police that he had drank a pint of vodka before the crash, according to court documents.

The 26-year-old driver made his first court appearance on Wednesday and a judge could officially charge him for the crash later this week.

On Tuesday around 6 p.m., the suspect was driving SE 281st Street in Kent when he allegedly hit a 3-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy who were playing in a battery-powered Barbie Jeep.

The driver's car then dragged the toy car for half a mile before stopping, police said. The suspect lived in the same neighborhood as the children and made it to his driveway before he was arrested.

Next door neighbor Bob Lading said he heard the sound of a car speeding, followed by sirens and a helicopter.

"I heard (what happened) but I never thought about it being my neighbors, and its really hitting close to home," Lading said.

Lading said he would talk to the young boy and his mom through his fence. He describes the children as kind, energetic and outgoing.

According to hospital officials at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, the girl is in serious condition in the Intensive Care Unit. The boy's injuries are not considered life-threatening, but the hospital is still evaluating his condition.

The suspect is being held on $100,000 bail.