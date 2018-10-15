Lexington County, SC (WLTX) — Officials say two people are dead after a police chase ended in a crash on Charleston Highway on Monday.

Shortly before noon on Monday, the Lexington County Sheriff's Department said deputies were pursuing a car reported stolen when the car crashed into a commercial delivery vehicle on Charleston Highway in front of the SC State Farmers Market.

Lance Cpl. David Jones with the SC Highway Patrol confirmed to News 19 Monday afternoon that two occupants of the car being pursued have died.

Harvest Hope Food Bank officials confirmed Monday afternoon that one of their vans was the commercial delivery vehicle struck buy the car being pursued. The condition of their driver has not been released. Interim CEO Keith Ferrell said Harvest Hope staff was communicating and cooperating with the Lexington County Sheriff's Office and other authorities, but did not release any other details.

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department had reported earlier that no deputies were injured and no patrol cars were involved in the actual accident.

© 2018 WLTX