Columbia, SC (WLTX) Two dead birds found within the city limits of Columbia have tested positive for West Nile disease.

The city will be spraying for adult mosquitoes will commence on Wednesday September 19 and conclude on Thursday September 20.

Spraying is usually conducted around midnight and dawn.

Residents allergic to the products permethrin or tau-fluvalinate are asked to notify Vector Control staff by calling the City of Columbia Code Enforcement at 803-545-4229. All beekeepers also should call Code Enforcement to notify staff of their hives.

Residents are urged to take these preventive measures to reduce the threat of mosquitoes:

Use, according to the label instructions, EPA registered insect repellents that contain DEET, Picaridin, IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus

Clear drainage ditches of debris and weeds

Pack tree holes with sand

Clean clogged roof gutters

Keep boats overturned, drained or covered (covers should not collect water)

Stock ornamental ponds and water gardens with top-feeding minnows

Properly maintain swimming pools

Change the water in pet dishes, birdbaths and containers used to root plants at least once a week

Make sure there are screens on rain barrels and use the water as soon as possible.

