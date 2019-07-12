ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Two people were involved in a double fatal collision on US 15 near Friendship Road on December 6.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrolman Lance Cpl. Matt Southern, the collision happened on US 15, also known as Bass Drive,, near Friendship Road on December 6 around 10:05 p.m.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2005 Toyota Camry was traveling South on US 15 when they tried to pass another vehicle and hit a 2001 Toyota Camry traveling the opposite direction head-on.

Both drivers died from injuries after being trapped in their vehicles. They were both wearing seat belts and were the only occupants of their vehicles.