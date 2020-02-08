Boaters killed after late night boat crash on Broad River

Officials say one boat ran over the other late Saturday night.

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead and another is missing after a late night boat crash along the Broad River in Newberry County.

The collision happened around 9 p.m. near where it meets Hill Creek.

Capt. Robert McCullough with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says two jon boats collided, with one boat running over the other.

Two people in one of the boats--a man and woman in their 20s-went into the water. One of them was found dead, while the other is missing.

McCullough said the search to find the other boater is a recovery effort at this point.

The other boat involved did stop. There were no reported injuries on that boat.

McCullough said the collision is under investigation and that no charges have been filed in the case so far.