Two dead in car wreck on US 1 in Lexington

The accident happened a little after 6 p.m. near Saber Drive

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Two people are dead after a car wreck in Lexington county. 

The accident happened a little after 6 p.m. Thursday January 7, on US 1 near Saber Drive.

According to South Carolina Master Trooper Brian Lee with the SC Highway Patrol the accident happened when a 2018 Toyota was traveling south on US 1 and went left of center, striking a 2013 Chevrolet truck .  

The driver of the Toyota and the Chevrolet were both killed.   

The accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol. 

