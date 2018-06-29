Kershaw, SC (WLTX) Two people are dead after a head on collision in Kershaw County.

The accident happened around 2:30 PM Friday on Flat Rock Road.

According to the Kershaw Coroner David West, the two cars struck each other. Both drivers died at the scene.

The victims have been identified as Debra Catoe Izzard, 61, from the Heath Springs area and Steven E. Rutledge, 41 of Elgin in Lancaster County. Neither was wearing a seat belt, according to West.

The accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

