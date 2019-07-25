FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The Fairfield County Coroner's Office and S.C. Highway Patrol are investigating a vehicle accident that left two women dead.

The accident happened on SC Highway 34 east in Fairfield County at approximately 1:19 p.m. on July 23.

The coroner's office reported that Linda McNair, 57, and Jacqueline Robertson, 66, were drivers involved in the collision. McNair was from Columbia and Robertson was from Ridgeway.

The women were transported to Prisma Health Richland where they later died from injuries sustained in the collision.

The accident is currently under investigation by the Fairfield County Coroner's Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.