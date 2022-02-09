No threat to safety after USC student, faculty member found dead, president says

The deaths were discovered Friday morning at a parking garage and a residence hall.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina says a student and a faculty member were found dead on campus Friday in what are believed to be unrelated incidents.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said it was requested to investigate the deaths. Crime scene tape could be seen at the Discovery parking garage on Park Street near the school and officers could be seen investigating for several hours.

Late Friday afternoon, USC President Michael Amiridis gave details on what happened there and at another location.

"It is with great sadness that I learned this morning of the death of one of our students in a residence hall and the death of a faculty member found near the Discovery parking garage on campus," Dr. Amiridis said. "My condolences go out to the families impacted by these deaths."

SLED and the Richland County Coroner's Officer are investigating with SLED saying the incidents appear to be unrelated. Dr. Amiridis said there is not a threat to safety.

The coroner's office has not said how the two people died

Amiridis encouraged students to seek help if they need it.