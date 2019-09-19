LEXINGTON, S.C. — Two Lexington County deputies have been released from the hospital after being injured during a patrol call on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

According to a post from the Lexington County Sheriff's Department Facebook page, the deputies responded to the 200 block of Crestridge Drive to conduct a welfare check. The deputies were receiving 911 calls about a man in road in that area.

After talking with deputies when they arrived on the scene, the deputies say the man became "non-compliant with verbal commands, which prompted the use of non-lethal equipment including pepper spray and a taser."

Paramedics then transported the man to a nearby hospital for treatment. The two deputies who responded were also taken to the hospital for treatment. One suffered a broken hand while the other suffered a bite wound, according to the sheriff's department Facebook page. Both deputies have since been released.

As of Thursday morning, deputies said the man involved was still recovering at the hospital. There has been no word on any charges the man may face.

