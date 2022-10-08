2 escape Saturday morning fire uninjured

Crews were able to get the fire under control but the home was heavily damaged.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fire officials say two people have been forced out of their home by a Saturday morning fire.

A spokesperson for the Columbia-Richland County Fire Department said the blaze was reported around 9:15 a.m. in the 5800 block of Token Street which is off of Farrow Road in the Greenview community. Third-shift crews found the home burning heavily on the front as they arrived and immediately got to work.

Crews were ultimately able to bring the fire under control and said that the two people who lived there, while displaced due to the damage, were uninjured.