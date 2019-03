COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia fire crews are on the scene of a house fire Thursday evening.

The fire is on the 6100 block of Crabtree Road, and began around 3:30 p.m. The house has suffered heavy damage due to the fire.

No one was in the house when crews arrived. However, two firefighters were transported to a local hospital for non life-threatening injuries, according to the department.

Officials say the fire is under control, but it is causing a lot of smoke in the area.