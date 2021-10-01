Camden Police and coroner say "foul play" is suspected.

CAMDEN, S.C. — Firefighters responding to an early morning fire in Camden discovered two bodies in the rubble.

Around 5:00 a.m. Sunday morning the Camden Fire Department was called to a house fire at 1615 Lyttleton Street.

When firefighters arrived they saw a two-story home that was on fire inside and out.

After the fire department brought the fire under control they discovered two dead bodies in the home.

The Camden Police Department was notified and arrived to begin an investigation along with coroner David West.

Currently SLED and the Sheriff’s Department are assisting with this investigation and are providing several specialized units.

Coroner David West will release the identity of the victims once their identity is positively confirmed.

Investigators say they believe this was not a random crime.

We'll update with more information as it becomes available.