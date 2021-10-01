x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Local News

Two found dead in early morning Camden house fire

Camden Police and coroner say "foul play" is suspected.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

CAMDEN, S.C. — Firefighters responding to an early morning fire in Camden discovered two bodies in the rubble. 

Around 5:00 a.m. Sunday morning the Camden Fire Department was called  to a house fire at 1615 Lyttleton Street. 

When firefighters arrived they saw a two-story home that was on fire inside and out. 

RELATED: Multiple people injured in Camden club shooting

After the fire department brought the fire under control they discovered two dead bodies in the home. 

The Camden Police Department was notified and arrived to begin an investigation along with coroner David West. 

RELATED: Sumter man dead after Sunday morning shooting

Currently SLED and the Sheriff’s Department are assisting with this investigation and are providing several specialized units. 

Coroner David West will release the identity of the victims once their identity is positively confirmed. 

Investigators say they believe this was not a random crime. 

We'll update with more information as it becomes available. 

TOP STORIES

Ken Jennings starts off first week of new 'Jeopardy!' guest hosted episodes

Horned Arizona rioter who stormed U.S. Capitol in custody, charged in federal count

How to discuss U.S. Capitol riot with children