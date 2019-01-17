Columbia, SC - Two people have been found dead units at a Columbia apartment complex, but it's not clear right now how they died.

Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins says they responded to the Allen Benedict Court apartments off Read and Oak Street just before 10 a.m. Thursday.

Jenkins said they'd gotten a call of a welfare check for the people inside one unit there, which is in the J Building.

When they went inside, officers said they discovered an issue, including a suspicious odor. Hazmat teams were then called to the scene.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said one body was found in one unit, and the second body was found in another unit separated by a vacant unit.

They're still working to determine the source of the smell, but they say there's no danger to people living in the area or in the nearby buildings.

"Everything is in this building," Jenkins said.

Watts said it's too early to speculate on a cause of death. He said right now, officials are making sure its safe for his investigators to go inside, and then they can begin that work.

An autopsy will be held later to officially determine the cause of death.