Two found shot to death at assisted living facility in northeast Richland County

Richland County deputies say were called to the Harmony Collection of Columbia Tuesday around 2:30 p.m. That living community is along Clemson Road not far from the intersection of Hardscrabble Road.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing but there is not believed to be a threat to the community. They have not yet said what they believe led up to the shooting or who is responsible for the killing. They also did not release any information about the identities of the two people found dead or any connection to one another.