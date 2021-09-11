Two hospitalized after boat involved in accident on Wateree River

This is a developing story

WATEREE, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources reports that everyone appears to be accounted for after a boating accident on the Wateree River Saturday night.

According to a spokesperson for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the crash sent two people to the hospital. Details are limited but officials said two people were ejected from a single boat and suffered cuts from the prop. The extent of their injuries hasn't been released and it's unclear, right now, what they hit to cause the crash.

Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said that his water teams were out at the scene in the area of Highway 378 and the Wateree River and that one person was airlifted.

DNR will be in charge of the investigation.