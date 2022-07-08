Two hospitalized after bridge jumper lands on raft in Boise River

Warning: The video in this article of Saturday's incident could be disturbing to some viewers.

BOISE, Idaho — Warning: The video in this article could be disturbing to some viewers.

As an engine with the Boise Fire Department patrolled from the Bank of the Boise River Saturday afternoon, its crew was forced into action after a bridge jumper landed on a raft full of people in the water.

The jumper backflipped off the Baybrook Bridge, according to a Boise Police Department spokesperson.

Following the incident, a Boise firefighter used a rescue throw bag to bring one of the victims to the shore from the raft.

The spokesperson said two people from the raft were taken to a local hospital Saturday afternoon. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

In the City of Boise, it is legal to jump off the bridge as long as you land at least 50 feet away from rafters.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

