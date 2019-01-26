BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. — A search is underway in Berkeley County after deputies say two inmates escaped from a detention center.

Eric Evander Garner, 41; and Thomas Davidson Matthew, 33; reportedly escaped from Hill-Finklea Detention Center after an incident Saturday.

A third inmate also escaped, but has already been apprehended, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff's office.

Deputies say residents in Moncks Corner will see an increase in law enforcement as the search continues.

If you see these inmates, or have any information, call 911.