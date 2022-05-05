Columbia man charged with killing 83-year-old mother, teenage daughter

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies have arrested a man and charged him with killing his 83-year-old mother and teenage daughter.
Rafael Brown, 44, is now facing two counts of murder.
Richland County deputies say around 5 p.m. Thursday, they responded to the 100 block of Haverford Drive in Columbia on a call of domestic violence involving a weapon.
When they arrived, they found two victims dead inside the home. Brown was detained at the scene and later was charged.
Deputies say the victims were his teenage daughter, 18-year-old Shaneal Brown and his mother, 83-year-old Jessie Brown. Both women had been stabbed.
Brown was booked at the Richland County Detention Center where he remains.