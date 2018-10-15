Lexington County, SC (WLTX) — Officials say two people are dead after a police chase ended in a crash on Charleston Highway on Monday.

Shortly before noon on Monday, the Lexington County Sheriff's Department said deputies were pursuing a car reported stolen when the car crashed into a commercial delivery vehicle on Charleston Highway in front of the SC State Farmers Market.

Lance Cpl. David Jones with the SC Highway Patrol confirmed to News 19 Monday afternoon that two occupants of the car being pursued have died.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the two who died as 44-year-old Timothy W. Roberts and 39-year-old Nicole Y. Beran. Roberts died at the scene and Beran died after being transported to a local hospital. Fisher said neither was wearing a seat belt.

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department said they attempted to stop a car in the 600-block of Meadowfield Drive after it matched the description of a car reported stolen to South Congaree Police on Monday. The driver of the stolen car did not stop for the deputy's blue lights, and a pursuit began. Deputies said the pursuit traveled on Meadowfield Road, Woodtrail Drive, and Highway 321. The pursuit ended on Charleston Highway at the SC State Farmer's Market when the stolen car collided with a commercial delivery vehicle.

Harvest Hope Food Bank officials confirmed Monday afternoon that one of their vans was the commercial delivery vehicle struck buy the car being pursued. The condition of their driver has not been released. Interim CEO Keith Ferrell said Harvest Hope staff was communicating and cooperating with the Lexington County Sheriff's Office and other authorities, but did not release any other details.

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department had reported earlier that no deputies were injured and no patrol cars were involved in the actual accident.

