SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter officials say a 12-year-old girl and a 74-year-old woman were killed in a car crash.

Coroner Robbie Baker said the accident happened around 2 p.m. Saturday in the Shiloh community of Sumter on Highway 53 and Fullard Road.

State troopers say the crash involved two vehicles that were traveling down a narrow, paved road. The passenger and driver of one of the vehicles both died.

Baker identified the victims as 12-year-old Roxanne Coulter and 74-year-old Annie Henderson. Both died after being taken to Prisma Health Toumey. An autopsy on both of them will be performed Monday.

The collision remains under control by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Sumter County Coroner's Office.