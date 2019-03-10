LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Two boys have been charged in separate and unrelated incidents with making threats to students at their respective schools.

One of the boys attends Carolina Springs Middle School. The 13-year-old made a statement Sept. 30 to another student he was going to “shoot up the school then shoot himself,” according to the incident report.

The other boy, 12, attends Pine Ridge Middle School. He threatened to bring a gun to school and use it against another student Tuesday in a post he made Monday night, according to the incident report.

Both boys were released to the custody of their parents after being charged. They will appear in a Lexington County Family Court at a later date.