Columbia, SC (WLTX) Arrest warrants have been issued for two South Carolina correctional officers.

Shavonia Sharay Glaze and Amanda Nicole wells, both correctional officers, worked at Ridgeland Correctional Institution in Jasper county.

Both were charged with attempting to furnish a prisoner with contraband. Glaze was also charged with possession of cocaine. Wells was also charged with misconduct in office and manufacturing possession of other substance in Schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam or with intent to distribute.

