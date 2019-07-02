SUMTER, S.C. — Two suspects are now in custody after a missing persons case turned into a murder investigation in Sumter last year.

Parrish Raquan Pollard, 21; and Madison Jared Scriven, 34; are both charged with murder, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Sumter police say both men are accused of shooting 31-year-old Chester "Rock" Stavis to death during a "robbery gone wrong." An autopsy revealed he died from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Stavis' body was found in a waterway near Dicks and Rast streets on November 21, 2018, after he was reported missing by family.

Pollard is additionally charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Both are being held at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center