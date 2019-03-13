ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — One man is facing a murder charge after another man was shot to death during an incident earlier this month.

When Orangeburg County deputies arrived at a residence turned nightclub on Carver Edisto School Road, they found a 35-year-old man lying face up on the ground. The victim appeared to have a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Witnesses at the scene told deputies a man got out of his car and started firing shots at the crowded club around 4 a.m. March 2. Several of those shots reportedly hit the building.

Deputies say the shooting stemmed from an argument.

“No argument in the world is worth someone losing their life over," said Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

Kendalon Curry, 25, was arrested this week in connection to the shooting and is charged with murder.