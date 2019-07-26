ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Two men have been arrested by the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office after deputies say they were involved in shooting late Tuesday night.

Danny Headden, 42, was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and malicious injury to personal property. Christopher Nix, 28, was charged with accessory after the fact of a felony.

According to investigators, the shooting happened at a home on Slab Landing Road residence around 9:30 p.m. on July 23.

“The homeowner said he saw the headlights of what turned out to be a blue or gray truck coming down his driveway, which is several hundred feet long,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “When he steps outside to investigate, he saw the truck start to spin around at a high rate of speed in his hay, doing ‘doughnuts.’ He said this driver of the truck then fired several shots at the home [sic].”

The incident report then stated that the homeowner went back inside to get his own weapon and then fired one round toward the truck. Investigators were familiar with the truck’s description due to an incident that happened earlier Tuesday at another location.

Deputies later found the truck involved at a home nearby, and that's where they found Headden and Nix. The pair were arrested after Headden admitted to being on the homeowner's property. He also showed investigators where a .45 caliber handgun had been hidden on his property by Nix, according to the report.

“This is said to be the culmination of a years’ long dispute,” Sheriff Ravenell said. “But no dispute in the world justifies driving onto someone’s property and shooting at them.”

During a hearing on Thursday, bond was set on Headden at $27,125 as cash or surety and Nix at $2,500 as personal recognizance.