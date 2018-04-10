Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - Three people in Lexington County are facing charges in connection to child pornography and sexual misconduct with a minor.

Robert Wilden Geiger, 34; Taz Michael Johnson, 22; and Katherine Louise Chatten,19, were all arrested last month.

According to a report, Johnson and Chatten both engaged in sexual activity with minor victims. Johnson is also accused of sending nude images to minors, while Chatten is said to have produced child pornography.

Geiger is also accused of sending nude images to minor victims.

Johnson is charged with two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a mino and one count of disseminating obscene material to a person under 18. Geiger is charged with three counts of disseminating obscene material to a person under 18. Chatten is charged with two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor.

