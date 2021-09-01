Two men shot on Richland County street

The men were both hit in the upper body by gunfire.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Deputies are investigating a shooting that sent two men to the hospital on Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Green Springs Drive, according to Richland County Deputies.

When they arrived on the scene, deputies say they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. The men had flagged down medical help and were being treated for their injuries. Both were transported to the hospital for further treatment.

