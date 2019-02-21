COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies are currently on the scene of a shooting incident in Columbia Thursday afternoon.

Deputies say two men were shot on the 1800 block of Longcreek Drive, which is along Broad River in Columbia. One was shot in the upper body, while the other suffered shots to the lower body. Both were transported to a local hospital.

It is not known at this time if a suspect is being sought, or what lead up to the shooting. Anyone with information should contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

