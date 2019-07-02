COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Police Department have identified the two men killed during a shooting at a local apartment complex.

Coroner Gary Watts says 24-year-old Eric Griffin and 23-year-old Antonio Deandre Dash were shot to death Thursday at the Willow Run Apartments on Alcott Drive. An autopsy revealed both died from a gunshot wound to the upper torso, according to Watts.

Officers that they received a call just after 9 a.m. about two people being shot at the apartments.

Officers announced Thursday evening that 24-year-old Antonio Vashon Barnes is charged with two counts of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Investigators believe that Barnes shot and killed a male roommate and a male acquaintance inside the apartment after he heard a commotion in the living room and found the two victims arguing and fighting.

