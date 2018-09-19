Nichols, SC (WLTX) First responders are at the scene of a drowning that involves an Horry County Sheriff office van.

According to Chief Deputy Tom Fox with the Horry County Sheriff Office, two Horry County Sheriff deputies were transporting two mental health patients to McLeod Behavorial Health in Darlington. One patient was from Waccamaw Mental Health and the other was from the Loris Hospital.

Fox says that the van was driving down Highway 76 in Marion county, about a half-mile from the Little Pee Dee river, when the van was overtaken by water. The two deputies were rescued, the occupants have not been recovered.

Marion county coroner Jerry Richardson has confirmed that two people drowned on the Little Pee Dee river.

Rising water has suspended recovery efforts for the evening.

We'll update as more information becomes available from our sister station WBTW.

© 2018 WLTX