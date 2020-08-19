Hannah, Landon, Ethan, and Emilee Goodman have been missing since March 13. They are believed to be in danger.

LONOKE, Ark. — According to the Morgan Nick Foundation, police are searching for four Lonoke children.

Hannah, Landon, Ethan, and Emilee Goodman could possibly be traveling with their noncustodial mother, Lisa Diane Tustison Goodman in a white 2008 Toyota Highlander near Qulin, Missouri.

Hannah is 5 years old; Landon is 7 years old. Both have blue eyes and blonde hair. Ethan is 15; Emilee is 16.

The children have been missing since March 13 and are believed to be in danger.

There is a felony warrant out for Tustison Goodman.