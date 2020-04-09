US Marshals, Cleveland Division of Police locate two missing girls on city's west side

The teen girls, missing from Jackson Township, were turned over to Cuyahoga County Children's Services.

CLEVELAND — U.S. Marshals with the help of the Cleveland Division of Police have located two more missing children.

A 14-year-old and 15-year-old were safely recovered from a home on the city's west side late Thursday afternoon.

The girls' recovery was part of "Operation Safety Net" that has located just under 30 missing children. The located children have been between the ages of 13 and 18. Children have been recovered in Cleveland, East Cleveland, Akron, Mansfield, Euclid, Willoughby and as far away as Miami.