Two arrests in shooting outside northeast Richland County Food Lion

Two people were shot outside the grocery store located on Hard Scrabble Road.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two suspects have been arrested in connection to last month's shooting outside a Food Lion grocery store in northeast Richland County.

Richland County deputies announced Friday they'd taken 19-year-old De'Marion Wagner and 17-year-old Emmanuel Gilliard into custody. Both are charged with two counts of attempted murder and possessing a weapon during a violent crime.

Officers say at 7 p.m. on Sept. 4, they responded to the Food Lion in the 4700 block of Hard Scrabble Road. When they arrived, they found two people who were shot. The victims were taken to the hospital.

Wagner has been denied bond, while Gilliard received a $200,000 surety bond.

Officers say additional arrests may happen.