Hit and run victim in Columbia identified, suspects still wanted

The hit and run case remains under investigation.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man killed in a hit and run walking along a busy Columbia road has been identified. Meanwhile, the South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to search for the person responsible in the case.

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford Tuesday identified the victim as 45-year-old Gabriel D.Taber of Eastover.

“We are working with the South Carolina Highway Patrol to fully investigate this accident”, Coroner Rutherford said in a statement.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says around around 12:05 a.m. June 12, an unidentified vehicle struck Taber near the intersection of Two Notch Road and O'Neil Court while he was walking near the road. The vehicle, traveling north, left the scene of the accident.

Taber died at the scene.