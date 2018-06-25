Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Two men are wanted in connection to a fight at a northeast Richland County Walmart that left a victim seriously injured.

The fight happened on Saturday June 16 around 3:30 PM at the Walmart at 10060 Two Notch Road. The victim was shopping in the store when two men came up and began harassing the victim.

The suspect, pictured in the blue shirt, according to deputies began punching the victim while the suspect in the white shirt instigated the attack.

The victim, according to authorities, suffered a broken jaw in two places as a result.

If you have any information about this assault you are encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.

