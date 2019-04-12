LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Two Orangeburg County men are dead after a head-on crash in Lexington County Tuesday morning, according to officials.

Ronald C. Bolin, 71, and James F. Gleaton, 73, both of Neeses, were pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries suffered in the collision, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher. Both men, who were traveling together in the same vehicle, were wearing seat belts, Fisher says.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on Hwy 321 (Savannah Highway) near the Lexington-Orangeburg county line, according to Master Trooper David Jones with the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Bolin and Gleaton were traveling north on Hwy 321 in a 2011 Toyota when the driver of a 2006 Chevy van traveling south crossed the center line, striking the car head-on, according to Trooper Jones.

The driver of the Chevy van, who was not wearing a seat belt, was transported to an area hospital with injuries. His condition is not known at this time.

The crash remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.