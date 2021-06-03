Two people dead in Friday night house fire in Kershaw County

The Camden Fire Department responded to a house fire on Lyttleton St. around 8 p.m. Friday night. One person was able to get out of the home, two people died.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Law enforcement are investigating a house fire in Kershaw County that left two people dead, according to the report.

The Camden Fire Department arrived on the scene of a house fire on Lyttleton St. after a 911 call around 8 p.m. Friday night, March 5. According to the report, they were told that one person had gotten out but two people were still in the home.

Avery Smullen, 65, was pronounced dead and was the homeowner. Jeanette Richardson, 48, was a resident of the home and was pounced dead.

There has been no update on the condition of the person who was able to get out of the home.

According to the report, they started their search and found a man inside the home and got him out. He was transported to Kershaw Health and he was pronounced dead. The other person, a female, was found in the home and was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is set for Monday morning in Newberry.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, along with Camden Fire Department, the Kershaw County Coroner's Office, and the Camden City Police are still investigating the fire.