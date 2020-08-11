'Horrific night': Man charged after triple homicide at east Macon home

Bibb Sheriff David Davis says the suspect was a previous resident at the boarding house

MACON, Ga. — (UPDATE 11:30 a.m.) A man is in custody and faces three murder charges after a triple homicide in east Macon Saturday night.

According to Bibb Sheriff David Davis, it began when his office was called around 8 p.m. Saturday for people down at a home on McCall Road.

He says inside the home were two people, a man and a woman, who had been attacked and “bludgeoned” to death.

They were later identified as 46-year-old Colene Koerner and 51-year-old Alaric "Rick" Cornelius.

Another woman was found seriously injured at the scene. She was transported to Navicent Health and is in critical condition. Her name will not be released at this time.

The body of the homeowner, 73-year-old Chester Novak, was found near the home later Sunday morning. Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says his cause of death was blunt force trauma.

The tragic incident marks Bibb County's 2nd triple homicide in 2020.

The suspect and a previous tenant of the home, Ronald Green Jr. was arrested at a hotel on Arkwright Road. He was taken into custody and transported to the Bibb County jail.

He is charged with three counts of murder, criminal attempt to commit a felony and a unrelated charge of a bond surrender. He is being held without bond.

This is an ongoing investigation. Additional information will be released as soon as it becomes available.