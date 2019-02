COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies are currently on the scene of a shooting incident in Columbia Thursday afternoon.

Deputies say two people were shot on the 1800 block of Longcreek Drive, which is along Broad River in Columbia.

It is not known at this time if a suspect is being sought, or what lead up to the shooting. Anyone with information should contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.