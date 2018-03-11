Summerville, SC (WLTX) - Two 2.2 magnitude earthquakes struck in South Carolina's Lowcountry Friday morning.

According to USGS, the first earthquake was recorded around 9:06 a.m. November 2 near Summerville, about 2.6 miles, which is also about 83.7 miles from Columbia. It's rupture began at about 3.6 miles under the surface.

About two and a half hours later, a second earthquake reportedly hit in the same area about 1 mile from Summerville, and about 84.1 miles from Columbia. This quake began about 2.7 miles under the surface around 11:42 a.m. November 2.

Both earthquakes were measured at a magnitude of about 2.2.

South Carolina experiences several minor earthquakes throughout the year, since a fault line runs through the state. According to USGS, the largest earthquake — magnitude 5.1 — in the area occurred in 1916.

