Two SC teens missing, last seen near Myrtle Beach

The two 13-year-olds were last seen Monday night near Pisces Lane outside of Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — The Horry County Police Department is looking for two teens who were last seen on Monday night.

Jada Cartwright and Kemper “Kemp” Simmons, both 13, were last seen Monday night near Pisces Lane outside of Myrtle Beach, near Surfside Beach, according to the deparrment.

Jada Cartwright is approximately 5’6” and 120 pounds, Kemper Simmons is about 5’10” and 180 lbs.

According to the Horry County Police Department, they are classified as missing runaways.